News from around the Northland

Sheriff’s Academy
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has scheduled a Citizen’s Police Academy this fall, open to all county residents and business owners.
The nine-week course includes an overview of the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and includes topics such as patrol tactics, investigations, traffic and DWI enforcement, K-9 unit, defensive tactic, self defense and crime scene investigation.
The course runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 to Oct. 30 at the sheriff’s office, 12 S. Water St., Liberty.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 14 at the sheriff’s office or emailed to jbassano@sheriffclayco.com. Download the application from www.claymosheriffpio.com.
Class size is limited to 25. Participants must be at least 17 years old.
For information contact Deputy Jon Bazzano at 816-407-3732 or email jbazzano@sheriffclayco.com.
Country Fair at Farm
An old-time country fair and a parlor game exhibit are on the schedule at the historic Atkins-Johnson Farm in Gladstone.
The Big Shoal Country Fair is Sept. 8 and will feature music, vintage crafts and food.
The free fair celebrates the 10th anniversary of Friends of the Atkins-Johnson Farm, a volunteer group who “helps spread the news about the farm and the Big Shoal heritage area,” said Chris Cox, Friends’ president.
Vendors of old-fashioned, vintage crafts and goods are welcome to apply for a booth. Booth fee is $25 by contacting Cox at chriscox.editor@gmail.com.
The fair includes the Shortleaf Band, Stable-T Petting Zoo, Kansas City Zoo’s Zoomobile, animals from the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary and food by the Gladstone Hy-Vee. The Midwest Dairy Association will have a “milking cow.
“This is a really great way to connect with the community and get people out to the farm,” Cox said.
The exhibit “Parlor Games: A Household at Play” will be on display at the Atkins-Johnson Farm through Aug. 25. The exhibit explores card and board games of the past and offers visitors the chance to play replica vintage games.
Admission to the farm is free. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum is at 4109 N.E. Pleasant Valley Road, Gladstone.
Legislative luncheon open to public
A candidate lunch featuring political candidates from Clay, Platte and Ray counties is July 18 at Maple Woods Community College.
The event will include a free luncheon and a candidate question and answer forum.
The forum is sponsored by The Northland Coalition, a group that advocates for safe, drug-free communities.
The luncheon/forum will be at noon in room 110 of the Campus Center Building on the Maple Woods Community College campus, 2601 N.E. Barry Road, Kansas City, North.
Reservations can be made online at 2018legislativeforum.eventbrite.com. For information contact Kara White at 816-877-0401 or karaw@tri-countymhs.org.
New Park trustees
Two new board members have been elected to serve on the Park University Board of Trustees.
W. Ann Hansbrough and retired Col. Andrew Shoffner will each serve a three-year term.
Hansbrough is an associate circuit judge in Platte County and a member of the Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Realignment Task Force. She has served on the board of the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges since 2015.
Shoffner, a retired U.S. Army colonel, is senior consultant for CGI Federal in Leavenworth, Kan., and is a seminar leader at the University of Foreign Military and Cultural Studies at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He was garrison commander at Fort Leavenworth from 2015 to 2017.
Broadway Star headlines library event
Betsy Struxness, a Kansas City native and star in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” headlines a fundraising event at Woodneath Library Center Friday.
Appearing as part of Libraries Rock, Struxness will perform songs and share her experiences starring on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton,” and other productions. Local ukulele band Strum will also perform. Crafts are planned for kids and food trucks will be on hand for food purchases.
Libraries Rock is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Woodneath, 8900 N. Flintlock Road, Kansas City, North.
Growing up in Kansas City, Struxness performed in productions at Winnetonka High School and was also an avid reader, visiting the local Antioch Branch of the Mid-Continent Library system with her family.
“We went all the time,” Struxness said. “My parents didn’t give us a concrete bedtime as long as we were reading! I’m fairly certain they would wake up sometimes in the middle of the night to find the lights to my room still ablaze, and I’d be face down asleep in a book. Reading is one of my favorite pastimes.”
Libraries Rock is part of a public campaign to raise money to restore the historic house on MCPL’s Woodneath Library Campus for use The Story Center. Information can be found and donations made online at www.aHomeForYourStory.org.
Donations pledged or received by July 31 will help MCPL meet a challenge grant awarded by the National Endowment for the Humanities in support of the project.
