School news from around the Northland

Meadowbrook Elementary School
School supplies donated: Meadowbrook Elementary School in Gladstone is getting ready for another school year.
Supplies such as notebooks, backpacks, markers and pencils were donated and delivered to the school from the Elks Grand Lodge. Supplies will be distributed to students that need them at Back-to-School Night on Aug. 13.
Platte County R-3 High School
Cheering champions: Varsity and junior varsity squads won awards at summer cheer camp at the University of Central Missouri.
Earning individual All-American honors were varsity squad members Kenzie Crawford, Kaitlyn Dubreuil, Julia Jurgensmeyer, Halie Nichols, Maddy Powers, Abby Rader, Mercaydez Snodgrass and Kelsie Westcott.
Junior varsity squad members named All-American were Ashlyn Callahan and Sage Nordike.
The varsity squad won the overall performance, group stunt, leadership award and cleanest dance trophy. The junior varsity won overall performance and pyramid sequence trophies.
Kansas State University
Graduate degrees: Northland students were awarded master’s and doctorate degrees during spring commencement on the campus in Manhattan.
Earning graduate degrees from Kansas City, North, were Matthew Guidone and Michael D. Sender, master of science degrees, and Lindsay Stucki, a master of landscape architecture; from Kearney, Hannah Gartin, master of arts in teaching; from Liberty, Caleb Mitchell, master of science, and Serina Taylor, master of public health.
From Parkville, Kathryn Ervin, a doctor of education; from Platte City, Jeremy Coates and William Hancock, master of science degrees, and Elizabeth Witsken, master of interior architecture and product design; from Pleasant Valley, Amber Summers, master of architecture; and from Riverside, Natalie Hill, a master of interior architecture and product design.
Compiled by Su Bacon/Special to the Star
