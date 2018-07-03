Dover and Trypp
Dover and Trypp Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter

Dover and Trypp are ready for fun

July 03, 2018 07:00 AM

Dover

Age: 2  1/2 years old

Breed: Mixed

Gender: Female

We are not sure just what genes make up this gorgeous girl. Dover is 58 pounds of muscle and would make a great running companion. She likes people but is particular about her canine companions — she prefers males about her size. She appears to be house-trained.

Trypp

Age: 10 weeks old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Gender: Male

This adorable kitten was found at a local convenience store in the parking lot. Trypp is the sweetest kitten! He loves to snuggle and held and he plays hard. Trypp gets along with kids, other cats and would probably do well with dogs. He has had his first round of vaccinations and is litter box-trained.

For information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

