Dover and Trypp are ready for fun

Dover
Age: 2 1/2 years old
Breed: Mixed
Gender: Female
We are not sure just what genes make up this gorgeous girl. Dover is 58 pounds of muscle and would make a great running companion. She likes people but is particular about her canine companions — she prefers males about her size. She appears to be house-trained.
Trypp
Age: 10 weeks old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Gender: Male
This adorable kitten was found at a local convenience store in the parking lot. Trypp is the sweetest kitten! He loves to snuggle and held and he plays hard. Trypp gets along with kids, other cats and would probably do well with dogs. He has had his first round of vaccinations and is litter box-trained.
For information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
