News from around Northland

Silver Center plans calendar
Liberty Silver Center will host a Ladies Tea, two Wellness Wednesdays and a rummage sale during July.
The Ladies Tea is at 10 a.m. July 11. Ladies are invited to wear hats as well as dress in red, white and/or blue in honor of Independence Day. Call 816-439-4368 by Thursday to reserve a seat. The event is free.
Wellness Wednesdays are scheduled July 11 and July 18. The July 11 program, “Learning to Speak Alzheimer,” starts at 11 a.m. It will be taught by Becky Franklin with Tri-County Mental Health
On July 18, free hearing screenings will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Songs for Sounds, a charity based in Nashville, Tenn. The hearing screenings are open to everyone, no matter the age. No appointments are needed. Blood pressure screenings will also be done by Focus Health Group Solutions at 10:30 a.m.
The July birthday celebration is July 19. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Birthday lunch is free for those with a July birthday. Others should make reservations by calling 816-439-4368 by noon July 17.
A day trip to the National WWI Museum and Memorial is July 25. Fees are $18 for members, $21 for non-members. Lunch is extra. The group leaves at 9:40 a.m. and returns about 3:30 p.m.
The annual rummage and bake sale is July 27 at the Liberty Community Center. Donated items for the sale are welcomed and can be taken to the Community Center on July 26. Call 816-439-4368 with any questions.
“All the proceeds, everything we raise goes to the Silver Center,” said Brigette Thomas, Silver Center coordinator.
The Silver Center is inside the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, Liberty.
Eagle’s project
Boy Scout Daniel Cowley was recognized at a recent Parkville Board of Aldermen meeting for establishing a Monarch Butterfly Waystation in the Parkville Nature Sanctuary.
The Waystation, at the northern end of Bluebird Trail, was Cowley’s Eagle project and is a part of the Monarch Watch Program which provides habitat for Monarchs in an effort to increase their population.
Dozens of native milkweed plants were planted in small groups in a 2- to 3-acre section of the sanctuary. Seeds of nectar-producing flowers were also placed in the planting areas. Cowley followed up planting with by monitoring and watering each area.
Cowley is part of Boy Scout Troop 1495.
The Parkville Nature Sanctuary is a 115-acre natural area with 2.8 miles of trails that is maintained almost entirely by volunteers.
“We thank Daniel for his work in helping improve our community and look forward to seeing the results of the Monarch Waystation and the benefits to the Nature Sanctuary,” said Mayor Nan Johnston.
Children’s drawing contest
Children ages 5-12 are invited to participate in the 14th annual Northland Children’s Drawing Contest.
This year’s theme is “My Favorite Song.” The contest is sponsored by the Northland Art League and the North Kansas City Public Library which invites all children in the Northland to participate.
First place winners in each age category will receive a $25 gift card from The Country Club Bank in North Kansas City. Winning entries will be matted and framed and displayed at the library with all other contest entries.
Children must use the entry forms available at the library or downloaded from www.nkcpl.org/kids/2018. Entries must be dropped off by July 31 at the North Kansas City Public Library, 2251 Howell Street, North Kansas City.
Museum Trivia night
The Clay County Museum and Historical Society will host its annual Trivia Night July 26 at Belvoir Winery in Liberty.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Teams and individuals can register in advance at the Clay County Historical Museum, 14 N. Main, Liberty; by emailing info@claycountymuseum.org; or calling 816-792-2854
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Snacks will be provided, a cash bar is available. First prize is $100.
Belvoir Winery is at 1325 Odd Fellows Road, Liberty.
VSI Awards Night
Vocational Services Inc. honored consumers, volunteers, parents, community leaders and employees at the annual Community Awards Night June 21.
Consumer awards went to Brett Hagen who was recognized as VSI Production Employee of the Year Award for his nearly 10 years with VSI; and Devin Disselhoff who received the VSI Supported Employment Consumer of the Year Award. He is employed by Home Depot in Gladstone.
Other retiring consumer/employees recognized were Ron Zimmerman for 38 years, Larry Hufford for 47 years, Ronnie Lowe for 39 years, Laura Wagenknecht and Terry Scholdberg.
The Parent/Guardian of the Year Award went to Jean Elliott and son, Stephen Elliot of Liberty.
Vendor of the Year was Liberty Plumbing. Customer of the Year was GT Midwest.
Liberty Olive Garden was named Clay County Employer of the Year, and Hereford House at Zona Rosa was Platte County Employer of the Year.
Volunteer of the Year went to Dee and Dan Sharp; Director’s Award to Deena James; VSI Board Member of the Year to William Welliver.
Derrick Griffel was named the VSI Employee of the Year.
