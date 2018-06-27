Fireworks exploded over the Christopher S. Bond Bridge as part of the KC RiverFest celebration.
816 North

Classes, events and fun around the Northland

June 27, 2018 05:13 PM

Holiday celebrations

Worlds of Fun

What: BBQ & Boom featuring smoked barbecue, craft beers and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4

Where: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.

Info: $41-$62; free for military on July 4; worldsoffun.com, 816-303-5120

Parkville

What: July 4th Celebration with pancake breakfast, parade, carnival, music and fireworks finale.

When: 7 a.m. July 4

Where: Most events downtown

Info: parkvillemo.org event/parkville-4th-of-july-carnival

Weston

What: Parade, children’s activities, music and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Weston City Park

Info: westonmo.com, 816-640-2909

Smithville

What: Nellie’s Mini Parade Fourth of July Celebration.

When: 11 a.m. July 4

Where: Courtyard Park on Main Street

Info: exploresmithville.com

Berkley Riverfront Park

What: KC RiverFest. Huge fireworks show over Missouri River will follow evening of music on two stages, children’s activities and more.

When: 4 p.m. July 4

Where: Grand Boulevard and Riverfront Road

Info: $5; kcriverfest.com

Smithville

What: Fireworks display.

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Smithville Lake dam

Info: smithvillechamber.org

Platte City

What: Patriotic music and fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: Platte Ridge Park

Info: plattecitymo.com

Other events

July 4

Fun Time Show Carnival: Huge carnival fun for the entire family. 6-10 p.m. Friday, Monday and Tuesday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday. Downtown Parkville.

July 5

Kosmos Singles Mixer: A social group for older adults 50+, stop by and meet some new friends, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Nick & Jake’, 6325 Lewis Av., Parkville, $1,

July 6

NARFE Chapter 2256 meeting: All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend. 11:15 a.m., Pizza Ranch, 4801 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, 816-454-2256.

July 9-30

Managing Your Pain: Medication isn’t the only answer when it comes to pain. Join physical therapist Jason Calder to learn about pain management alternatives. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. North Kansas City Hospital, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City. nkch.org/Class.

July 11-Aug. 15

Living Well With a Chronic Condition: Join specially trained facilitators from North Kansas City Hospital for a six-week workshop and learn new skills that can help you thrive and achieve your goals. 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. North Kansas City Hospital, 2700 Clay Edwards Drive, Professional Building Suite 315, North Kansas City; 816-691-5077 or nkch.org/Class.

July 13

Beginning Genealogy: Learn the basics of genealogical research from census records to organization tips. 10:30 a.m., Mid-Continent Public Library, 8815 Tom Watson Parkway, Parkville, 816-741-4721.

July 17

Water Exercise: Stay active and injury-free. This class also show you how aquatic therapy can decrease pain and improve mobility, balance and strength, 6-7 p.m., NKCH Wellness Corner Zona Rosa, 7322 NW 87th Terrace, Kansas City. Free. nkch.org/Class.

July 19

Community Health Fair: Join health care professionals from North Kansas City Hospital for a free checkup that includes a fasting lipid blood test to measure total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides, and blood pressure checks. Registration requested. 7:30-11 a.m., nkch.org/Class.

July 26

Annual Trivia Night: Test your wit at the winery, family friendly fun games for all to enjoy, 4 to 9 p.m., Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellow Rd., Liberty, $15 advance, $20, 816-200-1811.

