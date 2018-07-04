School news around the Northland

Platte County R-3 High School
Leading the Way: Eight students won state titles in annual science, technology, engineering and math competition.
In a contest sponsored by the Technology Education Association of Missouri, Becca Beall won state championships in advanced mechanical drafting and in mechanical drafting animation; Brennen Lee, Eric McPhatter and Kemper York in architectural drafting, Parker Johnson and Jessalyn Shipp in robotics — group project; Joel Rodriquez in woodworking: wall mounted; and Alex Stallo in robotics.
Lee and Stallo also won best of show awards and Rodriquez earned a perfect score.
Some 400 students statewide competed after qualifying at the district level.
North Kansas City School District
Musicians chosen: Four high school students are performing with the Kansas City Youth Symphony band this summer in Vienna and Salzburg as part of the American Celebration in Austria.
They are Kiersten Buck and Samuel Kwon from North Kansas City High School, Kyleigh Taylor from Staley and Mattie Peter from Winnetonka.
Educator selected: Carrie Epperson, band director for North Kansas City High School, is a quarterfinalist for the Grammy Music Educator Award.
She was chosen by the Grammy Recording Academy for her contributions to music education and for making a difference in the lives of her students.
Park Hill School District
Counselors honored: The Greater Kansas City School Counselor Association named two from the district as counselors of the year.
Traci Dorrell from Park Hill South High School received the secondary school award and Bianca Mayfield-Miller from Hawthorn Elementary, the elementary school award.
The award recognizes counselors for leadership, collaboration and continuous professional development.
