Pets of the Week: Adara and Romy are ready for forever homes

June 26, 2018 07:36 AM

Adara

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Gender: Female

Adara was rescued from a crawl space where she had been trapped. She has regained the weight she lost and her fur is white again (and her nose is pink) after a nice bath. She has come a long way since being at the shelter. She has grown more comfortable with people and has the loudest purr. Adara will do best in a home without young children.

Romy

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Labrador retriever

Gender: Female

Romy has a sweet personality and loves everyone she meets. She was found with her “sister,” Raquel, and while she and her sister are bonded, Romy appears to like some other dogs as well. She is a medium-sized lab, about 60 pounds, and appears to be housebroken.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

