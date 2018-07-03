The family tradition I embraced: Continuing birthday confusion

A flash of I-did-something-wrong fear shot through me. Not life-threatening wrong but should-know-better wrong and there was only one person who could either confirm or deny my fear: my brother. But if I did do this thing wrong, I didn’t want to hear the laughter in his voice while he confirmed my stupidity, so I texted him.
Me: Mom’s birthday — Monday or Tuesday?
His immediate reply: Yes.
Oh, we’re playing that game, are we?
Sigh. Which one? I feel like it’s Tuesday, but I’ve talked myself into that being wrong.
The truth was that clicking “confirm” on an order of birthday flowers to be delivered on Tuesday had triggered my fear shot.
His reply didn’t help at all: Then logically it’s Monday!
Ah ha! I understood what he was saying.
You aren’t sure either, are you?
When I read his reply all I could see in my head was my father with a very satisfied smile on his face.
After Dad messed with us for our whole lives? No.
Our parents’ birthdays are one month and one day apart, but Dad loved to mess with what day that was. If we said Mom’s birthday was on the 26th, he would correct us and say it was on the 25th; if we said her birthday was on the 25th he would correct us again, “Nope, it’s on the 26th.”
He always followed his mess-up session with a very satisfied smile.
I did write all birthdays on a calendar for years but had gotten lazy and stopped writing the ones of people close to me: My kids, my husband, my mother-in-law and my parents.
People who I see all the time usually drop conversational hints, but Mom lives halfway across the country. I couldn’t just take her out to dinner on the weekend closest to her birthday. I love my mom, I wanted to celebrate her and I was flushed with guilt and sadness over the thought that I wouldn’t contact her ON that day.
My brother wasn’t feeling as guilty as I was, he had developed a sure-fire Birthday Remember system 30 years ago: he got married. My sister-in-law is extraordinarily organized. I don’t know exactly how she remembers, but she does and handles family birthdays while my brother sits back, covered. I did not marry such a person. Birthdays were on me; missing birthdays was on me, too.
I texted him back: I’ll call her on Monday and the flowers will come on Tuesday that should cover my bases.
He never responded which I read as, “good luck with that.”
My phone call was on her birthday, my flowers were a day late and my brother’s flowers got to Mom’s on the correct date through no power of his own. I did fess up to Mom that both of us had the same problem remembering for the same reason: Dad. (Yeah, DJ, I threw you under that bus). But, in the course of our call, I realized that messing with people’s birthday dates is a family tradition.
My grandfather messed around with his birth year so often that no one knew exactly how old he was until he died.
My father messed around with his own and Mom’s.
And my father’s daughter spent the early years of her own marriage telling her husband and mother-in-law that she and her twin brother, DJ, “were a two-fer-one, two babies on the first day of the second month 2/1.”
Except when it got closer to making plans I would swap it out, “It’s easy to remember our birthday, two babies on the second.”
“What day is my birthday?” I asked my husband that night.
He got it wrong.
I gave him a satisfied smile, thanks Dad, this is fun.
Susan Vollenweider lives in the Northland. To listen to the women’s history podcast or the history-based media podcast that she co-hosts or to read more of her writing visit www.thehistorychicks.com and www.susanvollenweider.com.
