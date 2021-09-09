Local On The Vine: Death to (an) America

I had planned to dedicate this newsletter to talking about how difficult (again) the past year-plus has been, how tired I am, and how I’m going to therapy for the first time this week.

Instead, I’m dedicating it to Niya McAdoo.

Niya, a young, Black — seemingly queer, if her Twitter bio is any indication — woman attending the University of Kansas. Moreover, she’s the student body president.

Over the weekend she retweeted from the student body account a tweet that read: “happy friday, everybody. death to america.”

Oh you just know “some” people were not happy. Particularly, it seemed, The Star’s Michael Ryan, who condemned Niya and the university’s lack of retribution in a column this week.

Now, I’ve had some time to breathe since reading it, so this won’t be as anger-filled as perhaps a couple of hours ago. I know Niya doesn’t need me to stand up for her, she’s grown and can do so for herself. But I feel compelled to remind you all that young, Black women in this world are so often condemned quickly with little deference for their voice. That needs to stop — I’m skeptical it will.

Ryan’s column is full of, for lack of a word that would downplay what it is, propaganda: “Their platform is meant to advocate for students, not serve as a vessel to voice their political opinions and opposition to the greatest country in the world.”

Why do we do that? This, “the greatest country in the world” business?

Come for me next, but best believe I’m on Niya’s side when she subsequently says, after being questioned on Twitter about the tweet: “Please know that it is death to an America that was built on Indigenous genocide and the backs of Black slaves.”

She told y’all what it was, and she’s not wrong. That’s an America that still has never contended with or atoned for its brutal slavery, on the back of which it built (I guess) “the greatest country in the world.”

You just won’t listen to her.

It’s like my guiding light James Baldwin said, “I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”

Around the block

Desks and chairs sit empty in a classroom at Loring Flemming Elementary School in Blackwood, N.J., on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. TIM TAI Philadelphia Inquirer

Gay teacher says Missouri district threatened firing if he brought ‘personal agenda’ to class

It was week one of school when John Wallis was called to the school’s main office. A parent had complained about a sign and an LGBTQ+ flag Wallis, 22, had hung in his classroom — a message of support for students that Wallis, who began questioning his sexuality while attending the same junior high school, could related to.

The parent allegedly said he was going to teach their child to be gay. He removed the flag and the sign. The district asked him to sign a letter saying, “If you are unable to present the curriculum in a manner that keeps your personal agenda on sexuality out of your narrative and the classroom discussions, we will ultimately terminate your employment.”

So Wallis resigned.

“The problem I have with it, obviously, is that it’s specific to me, and as an openly gay man that seems a bit discriminatory because if you’re a straight teacher, you can talk about your spouse, your kids, you can have a picture of your family in the classroom, but I have a flag and then all of a sudden there’s a problem. You know, it didn’t make any sense,” Wallis told The Star’s Aarón Torres.

“I didn’t have any teachers that were openly accepting of LGBTQ+ students,” Wallis said. “And so for me, as an out educator in southwest Missouri, I know what my experience was and I didn’t want that to be the same experience for my students.”

Read this too...

Carmaletta Williams said the house of her grandparents Blanche and Jerry Waters used to stand right where the U.S. 71 highway sign on westbound E. 55th Street is. Williams, who is executive director of the Black Archives of Mid-America, said her brothers used to climb the tree to the right and could see the whole neighborhood. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Will a pilot program in the infrastructure bill help reshape Kansas City’s inner-loop?

Congress is working to pass an infrastructure bill that, along with billions to fix roads, bridges and passenger trains and billions more to expand public transportation and electric vehicle charging stations, would allocate $1 billion for a program to address how the highways carved up neighborhoods — particularly underserved communities of Black and brown people.

New to The Star, Daniel Desrochers writes:

Carmeletta Williams used to sit at the edge of her grandmother’s front porch at 2700 E. 55th street and listen.

On Friday and Saturday nights, her grandmother cut hair for the men in the neighborhood. Their stories and jokes and laughs would fill Williams’ ears.

Then the highway came.

Williams’ family was one of the more than 1,700 mostly Black families displaced in the 60s and 70s for the construction of Bruce R. Watkins Drive.

Three generations that had lived in the neighborhood — Williams, her mother and her grandmother were born within a few blocks of each other — were scattered to other parts of the city. Her grandmother moved east, her aunt to the south.

“People were pushed out of their homes and their spaces and their comfort to make it easier for people who did not live in their neighborhoods and did not share their history and their stories,” Williams, who is now the executive director of the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City, said.

Beyond the block

Protesters with shields and gas masks wait for police action as they surround the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Tuesday June 23, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The state has ordered the area around the statue closed from sunset to sunrise. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber AP

Gen. Lee statue comes down in former Confederate capital

Seems like a headline from 1865, right?

Nope.

The Associated Press’ Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie reported:

A statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond for generations was taken down, cut into pieces and hauled away Wednesday, as the former capital of the Confederacy erased the last of the Civil War figures that once defined its most prominent thoroughfare.

Hundreds of onlookers erupted in cheers and song as the 21-foot-tall bronze figure was lifted off a pedestal and lowered to the ground. The removal marked a major victory for civil rights activists, whose previous calls to dismantle the statues had been steadfastly rebuked by city and state officials alike.

“It’s very difficult to imagine, certainly, even two years ago that the statues on Monument Avenue would actually be removed,” said Ana Edwards, a community activist and founding member of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom Justice & Equality. “It’s representative of the fact that we’re sort of peeling back the layers of injustice that Black people and people of color have experienced when governed by white supremacist policies for so long.”

Check this out too...

Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. As the world watches intently for clues on how the Taliban will govern, their treatment of the media will be a key indicator, along with their policies toward women. When they ruled Afghanistan between 1996-2001, they enforced a harsh interpretation of Islam, barring girls and women from schools and public life, and brutally suppressing dissent. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Wali Sabawoon AP

Taliban beats protesters and arrests journalists at women’s rally in Kabul

Nabih Bulos and Marcus Yam write for The Los Angeles Times:

After being shut out from the Taliban‘s new government, women increased pressure on Afghanistan‘s new rulers with a number of protests Wednesday, at least one of which was broken up by Taliban fighters who whipped some of the demonstrators and arrested local journalists...

The rallies illustrated the reality that, though the Taliban may now stand virtually unchallenged on the battlefield, the group faces a more complicated task in getting fearful Afghans — especially women and those living in cities — to buckle under its rule. It is evident that the militant group is growing less tolerant and more violent in confronting criticism amid calls for wider civil rights.

That’s all I got. I’m beat.

