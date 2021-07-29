Part of I-435 in Kansas City to close overnight for construction, part of $2.5M project

The existing 67th Street bridge over Interstate 435 on Kansas City’s east side needs replacing because it is deteriorating and is reaching the end of its usable life. About 1,900 vehicles each day cross the bridge, which was built in 1965 and rehabilitated in 2007.

A stretch of Intestate 435 on Kansas City’s east side will close Thursday night for work on the new bridge at 67th Street, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District said.

The total closure of I-435 between Missouri 350 highway and U.S. 71 will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and continue until 5 a.m. Friday. During the that time, crews will place bridge girders for the new bridge, said Lairyn McGregor, a MoDOT spokeswoman.

The advised detour for southbound I-435 traffic is on Missouri 350. Northbound I-435 traffic is advised to use Intestate 47 or U.S. 71/Bruce R. Watkins Drive.

The closure shouldn’t affect fans attending the Kansas City Royals baseball game at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, McGregor said.

During the closure, drivers can also expect the following ramps to be shut down.

The ramp from northbound U.S. 71 to northbound I-435,

The ramp from Bannister Road to northbound I-435,

The ramp from 87 th Street to northbound I-435,

Street to northbound I-435, The ramp from 95 th Street to northbound I-435,

Street to northbound I-435, The ramp from Gregory Boulevard to northbound I-435,

The ramp from Missouri 350 to southbound I-435,

The ramp from Eastwood Trafficway to southbound I-435, and

The ramp from 63rd Street to southbound I-435.

On Saturday, crews will also reduce I-435 in that area to one lane in both directions from 5 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Saturday so that bridge deck panel and overhangs can be installed.

The work is part of the $2.5 million project to replace the 67th Street bridge over I-435. The work includes installing retaining walls and guardrails.

The bridge, which was built in 1965 rehabilitated in 2007, had deteriorated and reached the end of its usable life. Before it was demolished this spring, it had carried approximately 1,900 vehicles across I-435 each day.