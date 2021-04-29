‘Beautiful forecast’ as Kansas City dries out with highs back in the middle 70s

Get ready for a nice stretch of warm and quiet weather as a “beautiful forecast” is expected for Kansas City Thursday that will extend into the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Sunshine is going to return, winds are going to be picking up and we’re going to bounce back up into the middle 70s this afternoon,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“We stay dry for the rest of the day as clouds depart and we are going to be dealing with very nice conditions to finish out the week and kick off the upcoming weekend.”

Temperatures will bounce back above average for most days, with highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s for Saturday she said.

The average temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Sunday there may be some rain around late in the evening, but the better chances arrive Monday into Tuesday and that will start cooling us back down towards the middle of next week,” Ritter said.

The storms dumped 1.63 inches of rain at Kansas City International Airport Wednesday, according to the weather service. With no more rain expected, this month will finish 24th wettest April in Kansas City at 4.86 inches. The wettest April was set in 1944 with 10.57 inches.

Some parts of Kansas City saw higher amounts of rain Wednesday. At the National Weather Service’s offices in Pleasant Hill, 2.67 inches of rain fell, for a total of 5.91 inches for the month. This April was the fifth wettest. The wettest was 6.33 inches in 2017.

Here at the home office on the Pleasant Hill, our 2.67" yesterday put us at 5.91" for the month of April. That's good enough for 5th place. 1st place is 2017 with 6.33." #AlmostMadeIt #IfYouAintFirstYourLast. #mowx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 29, 2021