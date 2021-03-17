Leawood police ask for public’s help locating missing 44-year-old man

Leawood Police Department

The Leawood Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a 44-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning, according to a news release Wednesday. .

Brandon P. Carrier, of Leawood, was last seen near his home, his family said. Police say there is no reason to suspect Carrier is in danger at this time, though he has been unreachable by phone. His family says that is inconsistent with his normal behavior.

Carrier was last seen leaving his home in a white 2018 Maserati two-door convertible with a black top. The car has a Kansas tag 388MCN.

The police department is asking anyone with information about Carrier’s location to contact the Leawood Police Investigations Unit at 913-663-9309 or by email at tips@leawood.org.