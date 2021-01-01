RideKC suspending bus service at 8 p.m. Friday until Saturday due to poor road conditions

After getting a late start Friday due to weather conditions, RideKC has announced that it will end bus and paratransit service at 8 p.m. for the safety of employees and customers.

Service normally begins well before dawn and runs until after midnight on many routes. But due to the winter storm, buses didn’t begin running Friday until 11 a.m. and some were rerouted, depending on road conditions.

All buses will return to the garage after completing their run at 8 p.m., RideKC said in a late-afternoon news release.

The paratransit services RideKC Freedom and RideKC Freedom OnDemand will remain in Phase C, the release said. Delays of over one hour are likely “with significantly longer delays possible.”