Local
Explosives found in basement of KCK home had “been there awhile,” neighbor says
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
Explosives were found in a house that was being demolished Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.
Two sets of explosives were found in the back yard and one in the basement of the home in the 400 block of 86th Street about 10:30 a.m., said Officer Tom Tomasic, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman.
Tomasic said the explosives were soft, tubular devices as might have been used in mining. Police removed the explosives.
Norman Scott, a neighbor who as at home when the explosives were found, said the house had recently been sold and the explosives were found by an individual hired to work on the demolition of the building.
Scott said police approached his home to tell him to leave the area once the explosives were reported. He was told the explosives had “been there for a while.”
“The fact that it was there was scary,” Scott said.