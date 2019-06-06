Explosives found in basement of KCK home had “been there awhile,” neighbor says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Explosives were found in a house that was being demolished Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Two sets of explosives were found in the back yard and one in the basement of the home in the 400 block of 86th Street about 10:30 a.m., said Officer Tom Tomasic, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman.

Tomasic said the explosives were soft, tubular devices as might have been used in mining. Police removed the explosives.

Norman Scott, a neighbor who as at home when the explosives were found, said the house had recently been sold and the explosives were found by an individual hired to work on the demolition of the building.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scott said police approached his home to tell him to leave the area once the explosives were reported. He was told the explosives had “been there for a while.”

“The fact that it was there was scary,” Scott said.