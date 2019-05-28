Local

Overland Park man, 27, drowns while swimming in Lake of the Ozarks over holiday

A 27-year-old Overland Park man drowned while swimming at the Lake of the Ozarks on the Memorial Day holiday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

William A. Gordon-Price drowned about 4:45 p.m. Monday on the Lake of the Ozarks near the Grand Glaize Bridge, according the highway patrol.

Gordon-Price had jumped into the water and was swimming near a pontoon boat near the 1 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm of the lake when he went under and did not surface.

The lake is about 60 feet deep in the area where Gordon-Price went under, according to a highway patrol. Rescuers used surface and side-scan sonar searches in attempts to find him. Divers were brought in to search for him and continued into the night.

Divers located Gordon-Price about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Camden County medical examiner.

Gordon-Price, who was listed as the operator of the pontoon, was not wearing a safety device, according to the highway patrol.

