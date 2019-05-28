Overland Park man, 27, drowns while swimming in Lake of the Ozarks over holiday

Boat safety on the lakes of Missouri Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes.

A 27-year-old Overland Park man drowned while swimming at the Lake of the Ozarks on the Memorial Day holiday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

William A. Gordon-Price drowned about 4:45 p.m. Monday on the Lake of the Ozarks near the Grand Glaize Bridge, according the highway patrol.

Gordon-Price had jumped into the water and was swimming near a pontoon boat near the 1 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm of the lake when he went under and did not surface.

The lake is about 60 feet deep in the area where Gordon-Price went under, according to a highway patrol. Rescuers used surface and side-scan sonar searches in attempts to find him. Divers were brought in to search for him and continued into the night.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Update:



Troopers & MSHP Dive Team continue the search for the missing swimmer near the 1 mile-mark of the Grand Glaize arm tonight.



Significant updates will be posted. pic.twitter.com/ERXJwK0Npm — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 28, 2019

Divers located Gordon-Price about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Camden County medical examiner.

Gordon-Price, who was listed as the operator of the pontoon, was not wearing a safety device, according to the highway patrol.