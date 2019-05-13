Man stumbling on tracks hit by train in Kansas City

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
Robert Gross, 67, went to trial Monday on interstate stalking and gun charges in U.S. District Court in downtown Kansas City. The trial comes nearly 18 months after Gross’ arrest, and after a six-part series by The Kansas City Star examining his links to unsolved homicides.
