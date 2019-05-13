Local

Man stumbling on tracks hit by train in Kansas City

How 911 calls are located

Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. By
Up Next
Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. By

A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a train in northeastern Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. on the tracks near East 12th Street and Elmwood Avenue, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman.

The train’s crew told officers they saw the man stumbling on the tracks and attempted to stop but could not, Snapp said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Luke Nozicka

Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star in 2019, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.
Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
  Comments  