Man stumbling on tracks hit by train in Kansas City

A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a train in northeastern Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. on the tracks near East 12th Street and Elmwood Avenue, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman.

The train’s crew told officers they saw the man stumbling on the tracks and attempted to stop but could not, Snapp said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name.

