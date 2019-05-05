Local
Kansas man, 28, killed when motorcycle strikes SUV in Miami County, sheriff says
A 28-year-old man was killed Sunday when a motorcycle he was driving lost control and struck an SUV in Miami County, Kansas, authorities said.
Trenton Allen Myrick, of Pleasanton, died at the scene of the crash.
Myrick was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound before 12:50 p.m. on 319th Street, west of Victory Road, when it lost control, entered the westbound lane and struck a 2014 Ford Explorer, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
One person in the SUV was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said. Another occupant was uninjured
The crash remains under investigation.
