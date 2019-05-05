Kansas man, 28, killed when motorcycle strikes SUV in Miami County, sheriff says

How 911 calls are located Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.

A 28-year-old man was killed Sunday when a motorcycle he was driving lost control and struck an SUV in Miami County, Kansas, authorities said.

Trenton Allen Myrick, of Pleasanton, died at the scene of the crash.

Myrick was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound before 12:50 p.m. on 319th Street, west of Victory Road, when it lost control, entered the westbound lane and struck a 2014 Ford Explorer, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

One person in the SUV was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said. Another occupant was uninjured

The crash remains under investigation.