Multiple injuries reported after Independence car crash

A crash in Independence has resulted in multiple injuries, authorities say.

Just before 3 p.m., Kansas City police reported a crash at E. 23rd Street and S. Crysler Avenue. At least four people are believed to have suffered injuries.

The crash caused westbound lanes to be temporarily shut down and eastbound lanes reduced to a single lane.

The roadway was reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

The exact number and the extent of the injuries remains unknown.

This is a developing story.

