Seven taken to hospital after KCK crash; one critically injured, fire department says

A crash in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday evening sent seven people to the hospital, including one person who was seriously injured, according to the fire department.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. on South Seventh Street near Osage Avenue.

A Kansas City, Kansas, fire department spokesman said one person in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire department said the other vehicle was carrying seven people, including children. Of the seven, six were taken to the hospital. Two were reported to have minor injuries while four were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted a photo from the scene, warning of major traffic delays.

7th & Miami - two vehicles involved in an accident. At least five person injured and are being transported to area. hospital. Major traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/p9AQNKXABr — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 4, 2019

MVA 7th & Osage...7 injured and transported...please avoid if possible pic.twitter.com/hgXRl78is0 — KCK Fire Department/PIO (@KCKFDPIO) April 4, 2019