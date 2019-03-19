Man dies in fire at Mission Hills home; mother escapes early morning blaze

A man in his 50s died after a fire broke out in a Mission Hills home early Tuesday, according to the chief of the Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2.
The man’s mother was able to escape the blaze and run to a neighbor for help, according to Chief Tony Lopez with the fire department.
The fire was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 69th Street, which is across the street from the Indian Hills Country Club.
The mother told fire officials that she was in her second floor bedroom when she heard a smoke alarm. When she went downstairs to the main level of the home, she saw her son in the living room which was on fire.
She tried to put out the fire using a coat laying nearby, but because of the heat and smoke from the fire, she had to flee the home without her phone. She ran to a neighbor for help and to call 911.
Prairie Village police arrived and attempted to enter the home, but were forced back because of heat at the door. Firefighters arrived and put out the blaze, according to Lopez.
Firefighters from Overland Park and Shawnee fire departments also responded to the fire.
The fire is under investigation by Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Kansas Fire Marshall’s office.
