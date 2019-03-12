Car crashes into Ruskin High School gymnasium, injuring two

A car crashed into the entrance of Ruskin High School’s gymnasium early Tuesday, sending two people to the hospital, according to a district spokeswoman.
The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at the school, located 7000 E. 111 Street. The wreck occurred as the car was headed on west on 110th Street. The driver suffered a medical condition and the car passed through open gates at the intersection and crashed into the entrance of the building, said Marissa Cleaver-Wamble.
The driver and the passenger were not associated with the school, officials said.
No students were inside of the building at the time of the crash. Custodians and teachers were inside but were not injured.
The crash is not believed to have cause any structural damage to school. Arriving students and staff are asked to use the front of the building.
School officials say classes will be held as usual. Students and staff will be kept away from the damaged entrance. The car was towed away, around 8:40 a.m.
