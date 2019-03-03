Overland Park priest announces allegations made against him. He says they are false

An Overland Park priest announced at Mass this weekend that abuse allegations had once again been raised against him and that he denied the allegations.

The Rev. William Bruning made the announcement at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, saying that a woman in her early 30s had accused Bruning of abusing her when she was a minor attending the Most Pure Heart of Mary School in Topeka. Bruning insisted the allegation was false.

In a written statement, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said the woman had raised the allegations twice before, in 2015 and in 2018. Each time, a review board at the archdiocese found the allegations could not be substantiated.

Bruning “is a priest in good standing,” the archdiocese said.

According to the statement, the archdiocese first learned of the allegations, which it said were based on recovered memories, in June 2015. The archdiocese said it notified law enforcement.

Church officials conducted their own investigation. At the time, Bruning was residing at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Kansas City, Kan., and was asked by the archbishop to “refrain from public ministry pending the outcome of the investigation” and a review by the archdiocese.

After examining the case, the archidocese’s Independence Review Board concluded it could not substantiate a claim against Bruning and recommended he be restored to active ministry.

The woman who made the allegation was informed of the decision, the archdiocese said.

In October 2018, the same woman notified church officials that she had recovered additional memories about the same incident she reported three years earlier, according to the archdiocese.

Church officials again notified law enforcement and the archdiocese re-investigated the allegations, according to its statement. The archdiocese’s review board once more concluded the allegations could not be substantiated, saying the claims were “not credible” while Bruning’s denial “was credible.”

The archdiocese again concluded Bruning was suitable for public ministry and informed the woman who made the allegations.

When the woman told the archdiocese this month that she was not satisfied with that conclusion, the Archbishop Joseph Naumann and Bruning agreed to share the information with church members, the statement said.

Bruning continues as pastor at Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish.

The archdiocese said it takes such allegations very seriously and encouraged anyone with information to call its confidential report line at 913-647-3051.

Reports can be made online at archkck.org/reportabuse.

Reports of abuse can also be made directly to law enforcement.