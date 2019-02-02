Local

House fire reported near Lake Lotawana. One seriously injured

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 02, 2019 05:07 PM

Photos posted on the Lake Lotawana Facebook page showed a home mostly burned to the ground in the 9800 block of Missouri 7. The fire was reported before 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.
A fire near Lake Lotawana destroyed a house and left one person seriously injured Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Prairie Township and Lake Lotawana responded to the scene in the 9800 block of Missouri 7 before 9 a.m.

Local media outlets, including Fox 4, reported seven people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One person with burn injuries was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Photos posted on the Lake Lotawana Facebook page showed the home mostly burned to the ground.

The City of Lake Lotawana said Gate 3 and Missouri 7 were temporarily closed due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kaitlyn Schwers

