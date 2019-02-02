House fire reported near Lake Lotawana. One seriously injured

A fire near Lake Lotawana destroyed a house and left one person seriously injured Saturday morning.
Firefighters from Prairie Township and Lake Lotawana responded to the scene in the 9800 block of Missouri 7 before 9 a.m.
Local media outlets, including Fox 4, reported seven people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One person with burn injuries was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Photos posted on the Lake Lotawana Facebook page showed the home mostly burned to the ground.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The City of Lake Lotawana said Gate 3 and Missouri 7 were temporarily closed due to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Comments