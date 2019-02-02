Man who did not return from run has been found. Police not yet releasing details

Update: Basehor police said Jordan Kenne was located Saturday night, but have not confirmed his status in a post on Facebook: “The missing individual has been found. We thank the community for their assistance and at this time we are unable to release any information. Check back soon for updates.”
Basehor police are asking for help locating a young man who went out for a run Friday and hasn’t been seen since.
Jordan Kenne is white, around 27 years old and is 5-foot-9 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he left his house about 5 p.m. Friday in the Basehor and Tonganoxie area and was last seen near 178th and State Avenue wearing black sweatpants and a maroon jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 913-758-4022 and ask to speak with Detective Clark or the on-duty supervisor.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments