Local

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Northland, serious injuries reported, Kansas City police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 01, 2019 08:51 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Northland Friday night, Kansas City police said.

Police were called to investigate the crash around 7 p.m. at N.W. 64th Street and North Chatham Avenue.

Officers found a pedestrian there who was seriously injured.

Police said one vehicle was involved.

No other injuries were reported.

Police remained at the scene at 8:30 p.m. The investigation was ongoing.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  