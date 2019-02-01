Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Northland, serious injuries reported, Kansas City police say

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Northland Friday night, Kansas City police said.
Police were called to investigate the crash around 7 p.m. at N.W. 64th Street and North Chatham Avenue.
Officers found a pedestrian there who was seriously injured.
Police said one vehicle was involved.
No other injuries were reported.
Police remained at the scene at 8:30 p.m. The investigation was ongoing.
