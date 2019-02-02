Her future was ‘falling into place.’ Then shutdown stalled homeless KCK youth’s plans

For college aspirant Allison McFee, the 35-day federal shutdown might as well have lasted a full semester.

That’s how long the partisan feuds in Washington have stalled her educational plans in Kansas City, Kan.

Like some other students, she hit a bump in applying for financial aid for January classes. The partial shutdown, which ended late in the month, had caused an online snag between federal databases.

But McFee had overcome so many challenges — landing temporary housing, putting drug problems behind her and mapping a new life course — that having to put off college until summer felt like hitting a wall.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“Things were literally falling into place for me. I thought it was all meant to happen,” said McFee, who will turn 20 in July.

McFee is one of 11 residents currently served by Hillcrest Transitional Housing for Youth. Hillcrest programs, which span the region, aim to help families and young adults out of homelessness.

McFee and three others at the youth facility saw their financial aid applications sputter or slip past deadlines at various learning institutions.

That meant trouble in two ways: Not only was their schooling threatened until loans and grants could be processed, so was their eligibility for free shelter and food at Hillcrest, which requires young clients to be on a path to graduation.

“This is going to affect their long-term progress,” said Hillcrest case manager Krysten Waeckerle.

McFee was a high school honor student in Richmond, Mo., who fell into homelessness, rowdiness and a bad relationship with a boyfriend. A car crash from speeding on a gravel road knocked out some of her front teeth.

But upon completing drug rehabilitation and mental-health treatment, she entered 2019 with a goal of pursuing a criminal justice major at Donnelly College.

On Jan. 4, Hillcrest provided McFee with a second-floor apartment free of rent and utilities, so long as she could be independent within 18 months, no longer.

But just a few days of delays due to the government slowdown, she said, threw that timetable into doubt.

She had signed up for 22 semester credits, aced advanced placement tests and only needed to have her past homeless status cleared through online databases in order to obtain aid.

“The college said it normally would take three to five business days for that (review) to be done,” McFee said. “But because of the shutdown it was going to be seven to 10 days.”

That difference was enough to stall her loan approval until after her classes started. With no guaranteed means to cover the cost, which would be about $1,000 a month, she chose to punt on this semester, take on two jobs and build her savings.

Given the circumstances, Hillcrest has agreed to keep providing shelter and other services while McFee’s schooling is on hold.

“Yes, we’ve got some flexibility,” said Tom Lally, the nonprofit’s executive director. But he cautioned that more shutdowns could hinder many of the agency’s efforts — from the flow of housing assistance and food-stamp payments to the career prospects of Hillcrest’s own staffers.

From mid-December to late January, the U.S. Department of Education’s website assured users that the partial shutdown would not affect government help or students’ eligibility to qualify. The DOE foresaw no interruptions in its online system for loan applications, known as FAFSA.

However, anecdotal accounts pointed to lapses in information sharing and database matching among different U.S. entities, including the Internal Revenue Service and Department of Homeland Security, which can be included in the processing of student loan requests. Some applicants reportedly were unable to retrieve necessary tax documents from an idled IRS, for example.

“Each agency has posted informational memos stating that their websites will not be actively managed during the shutdown, information on their websites may not be up to date, and transactions submitted through their websites many not be processed,” according to an alert in early January by the National Association of Financial Aid Administrators.

Area colleges, including Donnelly, offered deadline extensions and reworked payment plans for students encountering delays on loans and grants. But options were limited after the start of classes and funding still uncertain.

“A very small handful” of Donnelly students faced shutdown-related complications, a spokesman said, partly because few first-time enrollment and loan requests are processed in wintertime.

Like McFee, fellow Hillcrest resident Kayla Harris-Holmes had just arrived to the facility and needed to get her college forms processed quickly. After the U.S. government fully reopened Jan. 27, Harris-Holmes lined up GI Bill funding from her mother’s military service to enroll for emergency medical training at Kansas City, Kan., Community College.

She was “surprised” that in the post-shutdown flurry she successfully pressed the Department of Veterans Affairs to process her paperwork under the wire. Harris-Holmes added that Hillcrest clients, ages 18 to 24, “have come from a very dark place to find support here. We’re all used to feeling kicked down. And we just keep pushing ahead.”

Next to her apartment door, McFee has penned on a whiteboard the serenity prayer, seeking the “wisdom to know the difference” between what she can change and can’t.

“I’ve made mistakes. I screwed up before coming here,” McFee said. “I know beggars can’t be choosy.”

Still confident of someday being a criminal prosecutor, she holds no grudge with the elected officials who delayed her dreams.

She chuckles saying it: “I don’t disagree with the border wall.”