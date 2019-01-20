Local

Local sporting goods stores to be open late Sunday if Chiefs win AFC Championship Game

By Pete Grathoff

January 20, 2019

Fans won’t have to wait long to buy memorabilia if the Chiefs win the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

At least two Kansas City-area sporting goods stores plan to extend their hours on Sunday night if the Chiefs beat the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

Academy Sports + Outdoors stores in Belton, Olathe and Overland Park will remain open until midnight. The Belton store said it will have AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIII shirts on sale.

Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in Zona Rosa, Leawood, Lee’s Summit, Independence, Merriam, Olathe and Liberty will also be open a potential Chiefs victory. Dick’s said it will have an “assortment of AFC Championship gear” for sale. The Dick’s stores also will open at 6 a.m. Monday if the Chiefs win.

