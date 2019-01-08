Explosion destroys Kansas City house; fire spreads to two houses next door

An explosion early Tuesday destroyed a Kansas City house and ignited a fire that spread to two houses on each side of it.
No one was injured in the explosion that occurred about 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of Indiana Avenue.
Arriving firefighters reported that fire had spread from the house damaged by the explosion to the two houses on each side, which were vacant, according to Deputy Chief James Dean, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to extinguish fires on the houses next door. However, they had to take a defensive approach to the house damaged by the explosion because of a partial collapse.
By late Tuesday morning, the house was a pile of debris. Smoke slowly rose from the rubble and shattered glass remained scattered across the street.
Fire investigators remained at the scene trying to determine what caused the explosion.
