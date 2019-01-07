Local

One dead, one critical following double shooting

By Aaron Randle

January 07, 2019 09:24 PM

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a double shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday, police said.

At about 8:45 p.m., KCK police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted “Officers working a double shooting at 5th & Freeman, both victims not doing well.”

Five minutes later, Zeigler tweeted that one victim had died and that the other was in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

local

local

latest-news

  Comments  