One dead, one critical following double shooting

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a double shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday, police said.
At about 8:45 p.m., KCK police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted “Officers working a double shooting at 5th & Freeman, both victims not doing well.”
Five minutes later, Zeigler tweeted that one victim had died and that the other was in critical condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
