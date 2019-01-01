Cameron, Mo., teen seriously injured in New Year’s Eve crash near Plattsburg

A 14-year-old Cameron boy was seriously injured Monday night in a rollover crash near Plattsburg in Clinton County.
The boy was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by an 18-year-old Cameron woman, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.
The car was headed west on Missouri 116 two miles east of Plattsburg at 8:55 p.m. when it traveled off the north side of the highway, authorities said.
The driver overcorrected, and the car traveled off the south side of the highway, struck a tree and overturned, the report said. The car came to rest on its wheels off the south side of the highway.
The passenger was transported by ambulance to a Kansas City-area hospital, according to the report. Authorities said neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt.
