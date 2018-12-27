Winter storm causes damage in Merriam

High winds early Thursday morning toppled the canopy over the gas pumps at Snappy’s convenience store located at Merriam Lane and Johnson Drive. No one was injured when the 24-foot by 24-foot canopy came down but it did cause extensive damage to some of the pumps at the business.
Snappy’s manager Jatin Sood said corrosion at the base of the supports for the canopy helped weaken the structure allowing the wind to knock it over.
Rain and wind buffeted the Kansas City area which which was part of a large storm system that triggered thunderstorms and blizzards through the center of the U.S. from New Mexico to the Canadian border.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments