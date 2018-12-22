Local

Man critically hurt in Shawnee stabbing that ends in police scuffle

By Rick Montgomery

December 22, 2018 01:14 PM

An overnight stabbing in Shawnee left a man in critical condition early Saturday and led to the suspect scuffling with a responding police officer.

About 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Nieman Road to investigate a report of someone being stabbed in the face. The caller gave a description of a suspect who had fled the scene.

When an officer in the area located the potential suspect, who was unarmed, the suspect lunged at the officer and a struggle ensued, police said. The officer broke free and deployed his Taser on the suspect, who later was arrested and jailed at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

Charges are pending from the stabbing and the attack on the officer.

The stabbing victim was hospitalized in critical condition but with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.





