Southwest Airlines flight lands at KCI with broken window

A Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines passenger flight landed safely Wednesday evening at Kansas City International Airport with a broken windshield, according to Kansas City Aviation Department officials.
The flight was on its way to Washington D.C. when it arrived in Kansas City just before 6:30 p.m. There were 117 persons on board.
The flight landed safely, and no emergency was declared.
No hazardous cargo was reported on board and no injuries were reported.
The outer pane of the plane’s left-side cockpit window cracked as the plane descended into KCI. Aircraft windows are designed with multiple, layers, and the cockpit window remained completely intact, according to an airline spokesman.
The aircraft was taken out of service for a routine window repair, and customers on the next scheduled flight were placed on another plane, the airline spokesman said.
Comments