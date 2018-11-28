Fire destroys vacant house in Northeast Kansas City

A fast-moving fire on Wednesday ravaged a vacant home in Northeast Kansas City.
The blaze was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Askew Avenue. Heavy flames and thick smoke were visible as fire crews arrived on the scene, said Battalion Chief Brian England.
Fire crews worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent houses. Residents in those houses managed to escape unharmed, England said.
Aerial hoses were used to douse the flames as they shot through the vacant residence. Fire crews on the ground trained their hoses on the fire as it stretched out of the windows, doors and other openings.
No injuries were reported and no damage estimates were immediately available.
The cause the fire remains under investigation, England said.
