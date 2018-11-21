‘He always had our back.’ Tow trucks light up for fellow driver killed in hit-and-run

Red, blue and yellow lights flashed from dozens of tow trucks parked in front of a Northland church as friends and relatives joined to remember a tow truck worker killed in a hit-and-run crash.

John “Johnny” Stewart, a 39-year-old man from Liberty, died late Sunday night while helping a woman whose car had broken down.

Stewart and his truck were hit by another vehicle about 10:45 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 near the North Brighton Avenue exit.

Police said the vehicle that hit Stewart fled, and Stewart — a husband, a brother and an uncle to two nieces and four nephews, according to his obituary — was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Tuesday, the suspected hit-and-run driver was charged in Clay County Circuit Court with a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash.

Stewart worked as a tow truck driver for more than 12 years, most of that time with GT Tow Service, based in Smithville.

“He’s just an awesome kind of guy,” said Amy Gresham, co-owner of GT Tow Service. “He was always really happy. He would do anything for anybody.”

Gresham was among scores of people in the business from across the Kansas City area who came to honor Stewart in a candlelight vigil the night before Thanksgiving at Harmony Vineyard Church, 600 N.E. 46th St., Kansas City, North.

The group also wanted to raise awareness about safety for tow drivers.

Six years ago, Gresham said, she lost her teenage son in a similar incident and has since advocated for “move over” laws.

Blake Gresham, 18, was killed on Aug. 27, 2012, when he was struck by a box truck while getting ready to tow a stranded vehicle on Interstate 35 near the Christopher S. Bond Bridge.

Wendesday night, two trucks held up an American flag and a lit-up cross with a message: “Move over for Johnny.”

“We’re pretty close with all of our guys. It’s like a big family,” Gresham said. “These guys work together out here on the streets all the time. They might bicker and fight all the time, but when something like this happens, then they all come together and show their support.”

Fighting back tears, she said Stewart is “going to be missed a lot.”

John Orfield, one of many drivers from other tow businesses who attended the vigil, said he met Stewart about 10 years ago. “He’s probably one of the best tow truck drivers out here,” Orfield said.

“No matter what, he was always there for you,” Orfield said. “He always had our back.”

“We might be competitors,” said Jay Porter, another driver, who works with Lazer Tow Service. “But in the end and as you can see, we’re all family.”

To help Stewart’s family cover funeral costs, a memorial account has been opened at Citizens Bank & Trust, according to the family’s attorney.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to make checks out to Brooke Stewart, Stewart’s widow, and send them to GT Tow Service, 111 James St., Smithville, Mo., 64089 or Citizens Bank & Trust, 100 N.E. Hwy. 92, Smithville, Mo., 64089.