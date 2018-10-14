A tale of two grocery stores: The difference in items offered east of Troost vs. Westport may surprise you (or not)

A lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court on behalf of Lamonte McIntyre and his mother. McIntyre was deemed wrongfully convicted for a double murder in Kansas City, Kan., more than two decades ago.
The demolition of the track at Johnson County Community College began Thursday. The demolition has opposed by Save JCCC Track, a group made up of alums, students and community members who opposed the college's decision to end the track program.
A male in his late teens to early 20s was found fatally shot in Sheffield Park at 12th Street and Winchester Avenue in Northeast Kansas City Tuesday evening. Police are investigating and said there is no suspect or motive at this time.
The family of Amorian Hale talks about Tuesday's guilty verdict in the trial of a man convicted of shooting the 3-year-old. Amorian was killed in his bed when shots were fired into his Kansas City home in 2015.
Prosecutors Tim Dollar and Katherine Baker share their thoughts on the jury's guilty verdict in the March 31, 2015 fatal shooting of 3-year-old Amorian Hale who was killed in his bed after shots were fired into his home.
In recent days, persistent storms have dumped between 6 and 8 inches of rain across the Kansas City area causing some flooding on area streets. Some areas in southern Kansas city have reported more than a foot of rain.
The family Angenette Hollins, 34, who was found shot shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday inside a house in the 9000 block of Kentucky Avenue, mourned the loss of their sister and daughter during a news conference Monday at Unique Hair Design Studio.
