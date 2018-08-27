Overland Park firefighters battle blaze on tanker truck loaded with diesel fuel

Firefighters extinguished a blaze on a tanker truck loaded with diesel fuel Friday morning at an Overland Park construction site.
The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. near 167th Street and Lowell Avenue.
Arriving fire crews found flames engulfing the truck’s cab and engine area.
Firefighters used foam and a substance known as “Purple K” to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the tank holding diesel fuel.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to have been caused by a mechanical malfunction.
Comments