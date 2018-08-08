Leawood teen plans music fest for mental health awareness for young people

Three Kansas State University food science graduate students were awarded first place and $8,000 in the National Dairy Council's annual New Product Competition for Quick-Quark, a new drinkable dairy snack based on the German-style quark cheese.
17-year-old John Albers was shot and killed by Overland Park police on Jan. 20 as the suicidal teen backed a minivan down his family's driveway. Several distraught Overland Park residents have formed advocacy group JOCO United.
Frieda Tresvan of Kansas City, Kan., has struggled to find adequate support for her son, Antonio Marquez-Tresvan, who has difficulty reading due to dyslexia. The youngster, 10, will be in fifth grade this fall.
Two women were killed and eight people were injured in incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.
Scharron Renea Dingledine was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after her car went into the Kansas River on Friday near downtown Lawrence. She and her son were rescued. Her daughter died.
Kansas City police responding to reports of shooting near 59th Street and Swope Parkway Sunday morning were met with gunfire, leading to an hours-long standoff. No officers were injured. One person in the home suffered a gunshot injury.
Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies killed a man who fired at them with a rifle in the the 1000 block of Highland Drive Saturday evening. The man was suicidal, according to Capt. Andy Hedrick with Liberty police.
David McKune, former warden at Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kan., reflects on former prison volunteer Toby Young (now Toby Dorr) and how she helped convicted killer and inmate John Manard escape from the prison in a dog crate in 2006.