Police identify 75-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle Saturday in Gladstone

Police have released the name of a 75-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gladstone.
Gladstone police on Tuesday identified the man as Richard A. Sereres of Kansas City.
Sereres was hit by a vehicle about 1:20 p.m. near the Walmart at 73rd Terrace and Missouri 1.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.
The police investigation of the crash is ongoing, said Capt. J.R. Self of the Gladstone Police Department.
On Saturday police said they saw no preliminary indications that impairment or speed were factors.
