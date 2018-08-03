Grieving couple is trying to find stolen items that memorialize stillborn baby
Lee’s Summit couple Jacqueline and Nate Mace had been grieving the loss of their first child Charlotte, who was stillborn on June 4. But on July 23, two precious items that memorialized Charlotte were stolen from their car.
A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon during a large argument outside her home, Kansas City police said. It is unclear if she was involved in the altercation. The homicide was reported in the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue. A suspect is in custody.
A “massive vehicle fire” shut down northbound Interstate 35 near Pennway Street during rush hour Tuesday afternoon. A semi tractor-trailer transporting hay caught fire and burning hay bales fell and ignited vehicles underneath the bridge.
Kelly Jackson, mother and Bernice Jackson, grandma of 27-year-old Deandrea Vine, a single mother of four children, who was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning, were not foreseeing what would happen to Deandrea.
“He was a good person, he never hurt nobody,” said Janice Shelton of Kansas City, who looks over a recent photograph of her boyfriend, Leonard Joyner III, who was shot and killed after a minor traffic accident Sunday at 51st and Swope Parkway.
Lee’s Summit police racially profiled three black nurses during a traffic stop, all three told The Star. Their car was searched and particles were tested for THC. It was negative. An officer wrongly accused the driver of having an invalid license.
Two years in the making, North Kansas City installs its 76-foot long Armour Road Gateway Saturday with the intention of distinguishing itself from the surrounding big city of Kansas City, Mo. The sign will be lit at night.