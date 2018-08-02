Summer sun sets up summer fun — and snakebites

Ah, summer. Catching fireflies, going to the lake, camping and baseball — oh, and snakebites.

While the Royals have been lethargic this summer, snakes in these parts have been anything but.

The University of Kansas Health System is on track to treat a record number of snakebites, said Bob Hallinan, a spokesman for the University of Kansas Medical Center. The system’s Snake Bite Center has already seen 45 venomous bites — as many as all of last year. The weather has encouraged people to enjoy the outdoors, and it’s encouraged snakes to be more active, too.

St. Luke’s Health System, on the other hand, said it hasn’t been seeing more snakebites than normal. Likewise for Shawnee Mission Health, which has treated just one case in the last few weeks, spokesperson Morgan Shandler wrote in an email. The patient was hospitalized and given anti-venom.

SIGN UP

“We don’t see snake bites commonly,” Shandler wrote. “But a few a summer isn’t out of the norm.”

Ron Kaufman, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, said that especially in rural or semi-rural areas, “it’s important for people to realize that anytime they’re in the outdoors they’re liable to have snakes around them.”

Thirty-four species of snakes are commonly found in Kansas, Kaufman said, and four are poisonous: the prairie rattlesnake in western Kansas; the Massasauga rattlesnake in the eastern two-thirds of the state; the tinder rattlesnake, a threatened species, in the eastern quarter; and the most common and most well known, the copperhead, in the eastern third.

Death by snakebite is very rare. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates that about 8,000 people nationwide are bitten by venomous snakes each year, and about five die. That’s less than a tenth of a percent.

If a snake bites you, stay calm, keep the bitten area below your heart, if possible, and call an ambulance or find someone to drive you to a hospital, Kaufman said. Don’t ice it, don’t cut it, don’t use a tourniquet and definitely don’t try to suck the venom out, he said.

You also don’t need to try to kill or identify the snake, he said, because the anti-venom for all four is the same.

Wearing long pants and shoes that cover the entire foot is a good idea, he said. Those who work with piles of wood or rocks should be especially cautious.

“I always get a little nervous when I see people out camping or hiking wearing minimal footwear like sandals or flip-flops,” Kaufman said.

Snakes are shy, he said, so if you’re careful you should be able to avoid them.

“Venomous snakes aren’t looking for a fight, really, and they tend to stay quiet when you get close,” Kaufman said. “Unless you get too close.”