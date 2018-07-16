Two planes forced into emergency landings at KCI causing a rash of flight delays

Within an hour, two airplanes have had to execute emergency landings at Kansas City International Airport on Monday afternoon, airport officials confirm, causing the closing of two separate runways and the delay of nearly two dozen flights.
At about 5 p.m. Delta Airlines flight 923 made an emergency landing on runway 19 after reporting a fuel leak.
Upon safely landing, airport officials say the Kansas City Fire Department Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting crews laid foam on the runway near the aircraft as a precaution.
Once the situation was deemed safe, officials say the flight’s 117 passengers and its crew were offloaded by air staff to the front of the aircraft and bused to the terminal.
Shortly after that grounding, at about 5:45 p.m. Alaska Airlines flight 1097 en route from Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to KCI due to pressurization issues. The plane, an Airbus A 320 with 150 passengers, landed safely on runway 1.
The landing has caused more than a dozen scheduled flight delays out of KCI.
