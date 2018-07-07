Geneva Epperson, 69, went missing from Blue Springs on Saturday. She reportedly was upset with family members and walked away from their house.
69-year-old woman with schizophrenia goes missing in Blue Springs

By Tess Vrbin

tvrbin@kcstar.com

July 07, 2018 06:54 PM

A Silver Alert has been issued for Geneva L. Epperson, a 69-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia and hypertension, who went missing at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in Blue Springs.

Epperson is a white female, 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and no teeth. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top emblazoned with a heart and the word "love," blue shorts and black shoes.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Epperson was upset with her family, walked out of a house on 52nd Street Court and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information can call the Independence Police Department at 816-918-1635.

