69-year-old woman with schizophrenia goes missing in Blue Springs

A Silver Alert has been issued for Geneva L. Epperson, a 69-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia and hypertension, who went missing at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in Blue Springs.
Epperson is a white female, 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and no teeth. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top emblazoned with a heart and the word "love," blue shorts and black shoes.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Epperson was upset with her family, walked out of a house on 52nd Street Court and has not been seen since.
Anyone with information can call the Independence Police Department at 816-918-1635.
