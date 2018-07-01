Sinkhole has officials urging drivers to seek alternate routes into Kearney

A sinkhole on the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to Missouri 92 highway led officials on Sunday to urge drivers to seek alternate ways into Kearney.
Because the sinkhole is in the road, the ramp to Missouri 92 is reduced to two lanes. Also, the eastbound turn lanes were closed until further notice, the Kearney Police Department posted on Facebook.
A passerby noticed the sinkhole and reported it before anyone drove into to it, police said. No one was injured.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the sinkhole was caused by a pipe failure. Crews were investigating the damage.
