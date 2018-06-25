KCK school spokesman hired away by Shawnee Mission district

For 13 years, David A. Smith has served the Kansas City, Kansas School District as spokesman, head of the communications department and a lobbyist.
On Monday, the Shawnee Mission School District announced that it had hired Smith as its chief communications officer.
The appointment comes as incoming superintendent Michael Fulton, previously the superintendent in Pattonville, Mo., prepares to begin his tenure on July 1.
"I am excited to join the dynamic team at the Shawnee Mission School District," Smith said in a statement. "The district's long tradition of excellence, along with Dr. Fulton's passion for continuous improvement in a student-focused environment, makes this an exciting place for me to learn, grow and contribute."
Smith will be the third person to serve as Shawnee Mission's spokesperson since Leigh Anne Neal vacated the position in early 2017 to take on an early childhood education role.
Neal was replaced by two people: TV meteorologist Erin Little and Trozzolo Communications senior vice president Shawna Samuel. Little resigned in December and joined KCTV5 in March.
Together, Little and Samuel oversaw a department of seven and each earned a $110,000 annual salary, in addition to a $350 monthly transportation stipend, $250 monthly professional development allowance and a $60 monthly phone allowance.
Little served as spokeswoman, and Samuel ran the communication department.
Smith's Shawnee Mission salary was not immediately available.
He leaves the KCK school district as longtime superintendent Cindy Lane prepares to retire. The district is expected to announce a new leader this week.
Comments