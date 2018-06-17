Funeral services for Kate Spade will be held Thursday in Kansas City

Funeral services for Kate Spade have been set for this week in Kansas City, according to her obituary in the Sunday edition of The Kansas City Star.

A funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church in Kansas City, 3333 Broadway.

Spade, the Kansas City-born fashion designer who created a purse and accessories empire, was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York apartment. She was 55.

The funeral is being held at the same church where Spade’s grandparents were married, according to her father, Frank Brosnahan.

“I imagine there will be a crowd,” Brosnahan said.

Spade’s obituary ran under both her maiden name, Katherine Noel Brosnahan, as well as Kate Spade, her married name, which became a billion-dollar brand.





In lieu of flowers, loved ones asked that donations be sent to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to Wayside Waifs.

Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.