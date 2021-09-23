COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri and the Kansas City area. Check back for updates.

Over 1,600 new COVID cases reported

At least 667,829 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 11,314 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

On Thursday, officials reported an increase of 1,615 cases over the previous day.

There have been 9,827 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period ending Sept. 20, with an average of 1,410 new cases per day, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data show. In that same period, there were 42 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 1,762 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, the latest day hospitalizations were reported, including 470 patients being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Thursday, 9.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

A little more than 53% of Missouri’s total population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 47% have been fully vaccinated.

Kansas City-area school board member and restaurant owner dies of COVID

Pleasant Hill school board member and business owner Ryan Vescovi died of COVID-19 on Friday at the age of 48.

Tuesday night, his fellow board members held a moment of silence in honor of Vescovi, who was serving his third term. And many residents have helped create a memorial, placing flowers, shirts and memorabilia outside of his restaurant, Guido’s Pizza in the Cass County town.

Signs placed outside his business read, “Fly High Ryan.”

Dozens of residents and friends have shared memories of Vescovi, whom they describe as someone who always went out of his way to help others.

“Ryan has always been supportive of our business,” said Jennifer Ramirez, owner of El Dorado Mexican Restaurant in nearby Raymore. “When we first opened El Dorado he gave us so much advice and tips. I told him that it was our dream to create a culture like Guido’s.”

Court hearing scheduled for mask-defiant Blue Springs cafe

A Jackson County judge will issue a ruling at 5 p.m. Thursday in a court case between Rae’s Cafe, a Blue Springs restaurant, and the county, which seeks to shut down the business for violating COVID-19 mask orders.

The announcement follows a hearing held Wednesday at the county courthouse, and weeks of back-and-forth between Rae’s Cafe and county officials.

Inspectors first issued warnings to the restaurant for flouting mask rules, reinstated in early August to slow the spread of COVID-19. Then came citations, and then on Sept. 3, the restaurant’s food permit was revoked.

County officials have been seeking a court order to close Rae’s down since early September for “endangering the health, safety and welfare of the community.”

Amanda Wohletz, Rae’s owner, has argued that the mask mandate was “unconstitutionally created,” and as such, the county’s attempt to enforce it is unlawful.

Johnson County school mask mandate lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit brought against Johnson County Board of County Commissioners over a school mask mandate has been dismissed.

A Blue Valley parent and their child, a middle school student, launched the suit this month, challenging the county’s rule that requires masks be worn in schools serving students up to sixth grade and lower, arguing that the mandate is overly restrictive.

An attorney who was representing the family now says all parties involved agreed to dismiss the case after the family chose to back down over concerns their child might be targeted.

“In coordination with the Plaintiff’s parents, we have decided that dismissal of this case is ultimately in the best interest of their minor child given the risk of being subjected to vitriol, rumors, and innuendo from bad actors for simply standing up to challenge a nearly yearlong order,” the attorney said.

However, there are other lawsuits still underway against the county over its mandate. Over 20 parents came together earlier this month to file suit against the Board of County Commissioners because “they don’t want county bureaucrats telling them how they need to be parenting their children,” their lawyer said.