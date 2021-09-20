COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri and the Kansas City area. Check back for updates.

Nearly 4,000 new COVID cases reported

At least 663,282 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 11,063 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

On Monday, officials reported an increase of 3,921 cases since Friday.

There have been 10,016 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period ending Sept. 17, with an average of 1,431 new cases per day, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data show. In that same period, there were 27 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 1,750 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the latest day hospitalizations were reported, including 439 patients being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Monday, 10% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

A little more than 53% of Missouri’s total population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and nearly 47% have been fully vaccinated.

Kansas City will give paid leave to vaccinated employees who test positive for COVID

The Kansas City Council approved an ordinance allowing paid leave after a positive COVID-19 test for vaccinated city employees.

The new rule allows 80 hours of paid leave to employees who have been fully vaccinated or those who have been granted an accommodation and must isolate because they’ve tested positive and cannot work virtually.

The leave can be applied retroactively to May 14, 2021, and will be available until the end of the year.

“We wish to encourage city employees to get vaccinated,” Councilwoman Katheryn Shields, District 4 at-large, said. “It’s not just important for the health of themselves and their families but it’s important for the health of this city.”

Rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Kansas City metro sees small uptick

The rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City metropolitan area increased slightly last week.

On Friday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Wyandotte County in Kansas gained 360 new cases for a total of 189,891 to date. The latest number excludes Johnson County, which was delayed in updating its data.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases sits at 493, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 470. Two weeks ago, it was 572.