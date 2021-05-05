Kansas City metro adds more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on Wednesday

Editor’s note: As the The Kansas City Star continues to cover the coronavirus pandemic, updates on case counts and vaccination statistics in the metropolitan area will be published on a weekly basis rather than daily.

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 107 new cases for a total of 146,128 cases to date.

However, updated data from Johnson County was not available. The health department said their system was experiencing a technical problem.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The metro has recorded a total of 2,147 deaths since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System had 22 patients being treated for the virus, down from 25 on Tuesday. Seven were in the intensive care unit with five on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 310,115 total cases including 4,999 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3.3%.

The state has distributed 2,602,200 vaccine doses. Of those, 1,955,586 have been administered, with 38.8% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri identified 504,069 total cases including 8,818 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 5%.

The state has administered 4,009,681 vaccine doses, with 38% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 5,388,885 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Across the country, more than 32.5 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 568,925 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.