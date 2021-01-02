Kansas City metro adds over 800 new COVID-19 cases following spike on New Year’s Day

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Saturday following a New Year’s Day spike.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas recorded 813 new cases for a total of 112,620 cases.

Cases spiked on New Year’s Day to 1,334, nearing the single-day record set on Nov. 14 when 1,335 cases were added.

The seven-day average on Saturday was 859. One week ago it was 786 and two weeks ago it was 859.

Kansas City added 210 cases for 30,682 to date. Jackson County recorded 148 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,827. Clay and Platte counties added 46 and 10 cases, respectively, for totals of 6,385 and 2,477.

In Kansas, Johnson County now has 34,346 cases after an addition of 265 cases of COVID-19. Wyandotte County added 134 new cases for a total of 14,903 to date.

The additional death was recorded in Johnson County, which now reports 455 deaths of COVID-19 to date. There have been 1,373 deaths in the metro.

Kansas City has recorded 354 deaths. Jackson, Clay and Platte counties have recorded 245, 98 and 23 deaths, respectively. Wyandotte County stands at 198 deaths of COVID-19.

December was the deadliest month of the pandemic in the metro, with roughly 11 people dying everyday from the virus. There were 355 deaths in December.

Missouri has recorded 399,456 cases and 5,543 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services. There are 2,804 patients in hospitals and 23% of ICU beds remain available. The state’s seven-day positive test rate was 19.2%.

Kansas, as of Friday, has recorded 227,745 cases and 2,879 deaths of COVID-19 to date, along with a monthly positive test rate of 12.2%. There have been 825 patients admitted to hospitals and 30% of ICU beds are available, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environment.

More than 20.2 million cases and 348,600 deaths of COVID-19 have been recorded across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.